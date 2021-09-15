Bengaluru: 4 arrested for killing youth inside football stadium

The Bengaluru police arrested four persons for the broad daylight murder of a 27-year-old youth at Bengaluru football stadium on September 12.

The arrested were identified as Stalin, Jack, Arun and Vijay — all residents of New Bagalur Layout near K G Halli in East Bengaluru. On September 12, the accused attacked Aravind alias Lee, 27, a rowdy-sheeter, and killed him inside the referee’s changing room at the football stadium ahead of a women’s A division league match. The police indicated a simmering gang rivalry as the motive behind the murder.

Aravind had about 14 criminal cases against him. Police sources said he had assaulted Stalin’s brother Subhash a few months ago and was arrested in the case. Six months back, he had assaulted Vijay as well. Aravind was also involved in other fights with Vijay and Arun. The gang had decided to kill Aravind six months back and were waiting for a chance to eliminate him.

Aravind, who is the manager and a player of Karthik Dileep Football Club (KDFC), was attending a football match when the accused got information that he was without his regular associates at the ground. The gang cornered Aravind in a small football ground and then chased him into the main Bengaluru football stadium located opposite the ground and killed him inside a referee’s room where he tried to hide.

DCP (central) Anucheth M N said among the accused, Stalin is a rowdy sheeter with criminal cases against him while the others are first-time offenders.

Aravind was named in 2018 in a chargesheet over the attempted kidnapping of BJP leader and current minister K S Eshwarappa’s personal assistant N S Vinay by a gang allegedly hired by N R Santhosh, the then personal assistant of B S Yediyurappa.