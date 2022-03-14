Bengaluru: 35-year-old man charred to death in car

A 35-year-old man was charred to death after his car accidentally caught fire due to a suspected short circuit near the Channasandra bridge on the NICE Road on Saturday night, said the police.

The deceased is identified as Darshan Kumar, a resident of Uttarahalli and employee of a business processing outsourcing (BPO) company in Thyagarajanagar, added the police.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm when he was returning home alone in his Hyundai Santro after visiting a relative, said the police. According to the police, Kumar noticed a fire near the air condition vent. As he approached the Channasandra bridge, he pulled over to a side and tried to get out, said the police.

The passerby noticed Kumar struggling to open the jammed door and when they rushed in to help him, the car exploded engulfing Kumar in the fire, said the police.

The NICE staff came to the spot and doused the fire but Kumar was already dead.

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have booked a case of unnatural death and are waiting for the forensic reports.

“Though the preliminary probe suggests that short circuit might be the reason for the fire, we are waiting to know the source of fire and why the doors were jammed,” a police officer said.