Bengaluru: 34-year-old recovers after surgery to remove 222 uterine fibroids

A 34-year-old woman in Bengaluru has recovered well after getting 222 fibroids removed from her uterus through myomectomy — a surgical procedure — doctors at Sakra World Hospital said.

The patient, Ritika, had suffered from abnormal menstrual bleeding owing to multiple fibroids in her uterus. These had completely distorted the anatomy of the uterus and were discovered during the surgery, the team of doctors said.

Upon diagnosis, the patient’s uterus was found to be enlarged to be at the size of those with nearly eight months’ pregnancy, also showing a bulge in her lower abdomen, Dr Shanthala Thuppanna, senior consultant and head of obstetrics and gynaecology, said.

Also Read | With Covid cases on the wane in Bengaluru, more people are opting for aesthetic surgeries

“Uterine fibroids are usually common in approximately 40 to 50 per cent women. However, only a few will have symptoms. In Ritika’s case, she was anaemic with heavy bleeding despite practicing yoga daily and maintaining an active lifestyle and had waited for about a year to undergo the surgery due to Covid-19 pandemic,” she added.

Dr Thuppanna said the fibroids — of various sizes, resembled a large cauliflower located below the urinary bladder and ureter —were spread throughout the left side of her uterus, and very near to important structures in the abdomen which made the surgery complicated.

Also Read | With rise in air pollution after Deepavali, Bengaluru hospitals see more lung ailments

“We were able to remove all fibroids in her uterus that appeared compressed in the MRI scan, with a four-and-a-half-hour surgical procedure, sans complications,” the doctor highlighted.

Meanwhile, Ritika said it was surreal to discover that 222 fibroids were there in her uterus. “They made my stomach look bloated and left me in unbearable pain. For the past two years, these fibroids had been growing inside my body while the symptoms went unnoticed,” she said.

An avid traveller, Ritika now plans to visit Japan, coincidentally after being cured at a hospital run by a Japanese management. “The professionalism with which this Japanese-run hospital (Sakra) works gives you the confidence that you are well taken care of,” she said in gratitude to the health professionals who treated her.

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths, made up of muscle and fibrous tissue, and can vary in size and shape. The symptoms include pelvic pain, abnormal menstrual cycles, at times even abortions, premature delivery, bulge in the tummy, urine and motion disturbance. These fibroids sometimes go away by themselves, however, when left untreated, can grow in size and in numbers, resulting in worsening of the symptoms and causing further complications including anaemia and infertility.