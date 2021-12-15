Bengaluru: 317 new Covid cases in Karnataka; ‘situation not alarming’, says advisory committee

Karnataka recorded 317 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, said the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. As many as two deaths due to the viral infection were also reported.

As many as 301 persons were discharged, taking the number so far to 29,55,766. There are 7,236 active cases in the state. The total number of cases and deaths stands at 30,01,251 and 38,277, respectively.

#Karnataka reports 317 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.26%. 2 more deaths reported from across state, 301 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/KkPsv1zIzH — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) December 15, 2021

The positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent against 1,19,845 tests, while the case fatality rate was at 0.63 per cent.

On the 333rd day since the inoculation against the infection began in Karnataka on January 16 earlier this year, 2,41,239 doses were administered till 3:30 pm across centres in the state, the bulletin mentioned.

Situation not alarming, lockdown only if weekly TPR exceeds 5%: TAC

As speculations that a lockdown would be announced soon in Karnataka gain momentum following the total number of Omicron cases detected so far up at three, the recent review of the Covid-19 situation in the state by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has indicated that a lockdown would not be recommended at present.

“There is no question of us recommending the government to impose a lockdown at present. Such a discussion would gain value only once the weekly test positivity rate (TPR) goes above 5 per cent in most districts. The occupancy of oxygen beds would also be considered, if it is nearing 60 per cent,” a senior TAC member clarified.

Meanwhile, TAC has noted that the situation at present “is not alarming,” and the daily fresh caseload is around 300 with the TPR at 0.3 per cent even with over a lakh samples being tested daily. However, it reiterated that if night curfew options are explored, “it should be from 7 pm to 5 am.”