Bengaluru: 300-yr-old Karaga festival begins at Dharmaraya temple

The centuries-old Karaga (temple fair) festival began at the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

The Karaga festival, which is more than 300 years old, was held exclusively within the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple in the last two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the organisers have decided to take out the ‘Hasi Karaga’ (procession) on April 14 this year. As per local customs, the procession is traditionally taken to the Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah. The ‘Karaga Shakyotsava’ (the main event) will be held on April 16.

Although some right-wing Hindu activists have demanded that the procession should skip the Dargah, festival organisers on Friday said the ritual would be carried out as per tradition.

BJP MLA Uday Garudachar said, “There will be no change in any ritual that has been practised for hundreds of years.”

Speaking to indianexpress.com, MLC PR Ramesh said, “No one has told us not to visit the Dargah. The ritual is a symbol of communal harmony in Bengaluru and shall continue.”

Notably, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the Karaga festival this year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (central) MN Anucheth said 460 police personnel including higher officials have already been deputed for the smooth conduct of the festival. He added that additional force would be deployed if needed between April 13 and 16.