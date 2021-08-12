Bengaluru: 300 children affected by Covid in six days

More than 300 children below the age of 19 years have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past six days in Bengaluru amid reports of a possible third wave, which is predicted to affect children.

According to a data by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), 127 children aged less than 10 years have tested positive for between August 5 and August 10. As many as 174 children aged between 10 and 19 years also tested positive in the last six days.

The rise in Covid-19 cases among children in the city comes at a time when the country is yet to approve a vaccine for children.

“There is no need of any panic now since the cases among children reported so far in the city have been compared with last year’s data and the two are almost the same. We are carefully following the data and analysing the situation and are prepared to face the third wave. We are especially concerned about children,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told indianexpress.com.

A senior BBMP official from the health department said they are taking expert advice to deal with Covid-19 among children. “According to experts, the main reason the third wave could be a risk to children is that they have not been covered in the vaccination drive. But the studies so far have also said that the possible third wave does not put children at any extra risk in comparison to other age groups.”



Gupta said, “To keep children out of the risk, parents of children and adults should follow the Covid appropriate behaviour, since adults go out and they could easily spread the virus to the children at home.”

Meanwhile, schools in Karnataka are scheduled to reopen from August 23 for students of Classes IX to XII.