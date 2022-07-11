Bengaluru: 3 Mumbai-based ‘Facebook’ maids arrested for stealing

Bengaluru police have arrested three ‘maids’ who used to advertise their services on Facebook and later steal valuables from households.

The three have been identified as Priyanka Rajesh Mogre (29), Mahadevi (26) and Vanitha (37), all residents of Mumbai. The police have also seized 250 gram gold and 100 gram silver from the accused.

According to police sources, the trio created a fake Facebook page titled ‘Refer House Maids’. Once they received queries for house maids, one of the three women used to start working in a household and later fled with valuables.

In a recent case, Mahadevi produced a fake Aadhaar card and started working in the house of one Aravind on May 5. Just the next day, Mahadevi and her associates stole valuables from the house after Aravind’s family went out for some reason. And soon after committing the crime, all the criminals fled to Mumbai.

“They have been arrested multiple times in Mumbai as well and they continued stealing after coming out on bail. There are 37 theft cases against Vanitha. But we are yet to ascertain how many cases are pending against Mahadevi and Priyanka. Vanitha was also arrested by Mumbai police in 2019 after she stole a diamond necklace, a diamond ring and a gold chain,” a police officer said.

He added, “In Mumbai, the accused promised security guards of houses and apartments that they would give them their first month’s salary if they helped them in finding work. But soon after they joined, they would wait for a time when no one was at home and would then steal valuables. They were arrested multiple times. When it became hard for them to operate in Mumbai, they shifted their base to Bengaluru.”

The accused used to come to Bengaluru in trains, stay in hotels and return to Mumbai. During investigation, the police found that the gang was operating the Facebook page using a stolen mobile phone.