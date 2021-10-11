Bengaluru: 3 held for ‘honey-trapping man, extorting money’

The city police Monday arrested three members of a gang, including a woman, allegedly involved in honey trapping a 36-year-old man on October 6. Mico Layout police said a probe is underway to nab more persons involved in the case.

The victim, a resident of Garebhavi Palya, said in his complaint that he met a woman on September 29 when he had gone to purchase vegetables. She introduced herself as Neha Fatima and, after a brief conversation, the duo shared their contact numbers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Joshi Srinath Mahadev said the victim and the accused chatted on WhatsApp and shared personal details. “On October 6, they met at a place where Neha’s gang members barged into the room and threatened to extort money,” he said.

An official investigating the case said, “The complainant visited her house at NS Palya in BTM Layout after she invited him to have some private moments. They drank beer and later she asked him to remove his clothes, which he did. In the next few minutes, five people entered the house and took photos of the victim. Claiming to be Fatima’s brothers, the accused demanded money and threatened to share the photos on social media and inform the police.”

“By then, Fatima also threatened him saying she would file a rape complaint. He handed over Rs 5,000 in cash and transferred Rs 32,000 from his PhonePe account. The gang then drove away in the complainant’s car and snatched his mobile phone and wristwatch before abandoning him,” the official said.

The DCP said the investigation revealed that they were members of a honey-trap gang. “We have been able to recover Rs 16,000, a mobile phone and car from the accused,” he added.