Bengaluru: 25-year-old govt portal hacker sent to 13-day CCB custody

The accused, identified as SriKrishna alias Sriki is known to hack online poker games to win money and bitcoins online and use it to purchase drugs from the darknet.

A 25-year old hacker arrested in connection with stealing Rs 11 crore from the government’s e-procurement portal in August 2019 was on Wednesday remanded in Central Crime Branch custody for 13 days. The accused, identified as SriKrishna alias Sriki is known to hack online poker games to win money and bitcoins online and use it to purchase drugs from the darknet.

According to CCB police, Srikrishna, a resident of Jayanagar is the prime accused in the case of stealing Rs 11 crore from e-procurement portal. “During the investigation, we found that he has hacked many websites, apps, online games sites. A separate case has been registered in Cottonpet police station regarding hacking. Sri Krishna will be in police custody for another 13 days, ” said Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Sandeep Patil.

Srikrishna graduated in computer science from a college in Amsterdam in the Netherlands in the year 2017 and has good knowledge about computers and the internet.

A senior police officer said that Srikrishna would encrypt data and demand payment from owners for the site to be unlocked by attacking the sites online. “After returning from Amsterdam to Bengaluru he could not find any job. Then he started hacking gaming websites and other websites to steal data. He also used to create mirror sites and get information on credit or debit cards used by people who accessed the sites to steal money,” an official said.

His modus operandi came to light after CCB police started investigating the international drug racket. On November 4, police had arrested M Sujay of Sadashivanagar after recovering 500 grams of hydro ganja couriered to him from the Netherlands. The further probe led to the arrest of Hemanth Kumar, Suneesh Heggade, Praseed Shetty, Hemanth Muddappa, Darshan Lamani and Sri Krishna.

According to police officials, from the past two years, Srikrishna had helped the other accused in purchasing ganja and other drug substances through the darknet and made payments via bitcoins.

“Once he orders the drug from darknet he would get it couriered in consignments and would collect them at the foreign post office in Chamarajpet in the city,” official added.

Apart from this, Srikrishna also confessed that he also helped organise parties in various apartments, hotels and farmhouses in the city. Regarding hacking a government’s e-procurement site, the CID police are investigating and a separate case has been registered against him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd