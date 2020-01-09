Ramachandra Guha has advice for students at Bengaluru’s 24-hour protest

Bengaluru: Students participate in a 24-hour protest at Maurya Circle. (Express Photo: Darshan Devaiah BP) Bengaluru: Students participate in a 24-hour protest at Maurya Circle. (Express Photo: Darshan Devaiah BP)

Hundreds of students from various colleges participated in a 24-hour protest at Maurya Circle in Bengaluru against the recent attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. Amid tight security, the protest began at 6 pm on Tuesday with a candlelight vigil at St Joseph’s College and then shifted to Maurya Circle, where it ended on Wednesday. The students were seen holding flags made of old fabric, singing songs and raising slogans.

Historian Ramachandra Guha, who joined the protest on Wednesday, spoke to students about the importance of nonviolence. “We are against the authoritarianism of the Right, but if you have to be true to the heritage of Gandhi and Ambedkar, we must also oppose the authoritarianism of the Left. It is vital for students to respect the importance of nonviolence, don’t use rhetorical abusive language but be critical,” he said.

Students from various colleges in #Bengaluru participated in a 24 hours protest at Maurya Circle against the recent attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. #CAA_NRC_Protest #JNUViolence @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/9U2iSksNFG — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) January 8, 2020

N Sai Balaji, a former JNU students’ union president, also participated in the protest. “If they (government) think closing JNU will silence protests in the country, they have forgotten how every street, city, town, and house has a small JNU,” he said.

“This protest is against the attack on the student community in the country. We stand in solidarity with the JNU students and will continue the protest until the accused are arrested,” Ankur, a protester, said.

“This is the first overnight vigil in Bengaluru against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and attack on students of Jamia, AMU, and JNU. I feel anger that the police or government are not protecting the student’s community,” another protester, Satya, said.

