Bengaluru: 213 more transformers on spun poles replace old ones blocking way

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has installed 213 of the 2,587 specially designed transformers, which are erected on single, spun poles and save public space. Some of the transformers installed on three-four poles will be replaced with the specially designed ones.

The work to replace the old transformers erected on drains and footpaths was started on April 20. In their joint inspection, officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bescom felt the need to change 2,587 transformers that are old and obstruct the path of pedestrians in phase II.

Out of 8,659 distribution transformer centres located on footpaths and roads, over 4,035 were identified last year by Bescom to be causing hindrance to the public. In phase I, the power supply company replaced 3,196 such transformers with single-pole transformers.

“The idea is that the transformers that are constructed on drains and footpaths over three-four poles will be replaced with the newly designed ones on 11-m spun poles. This will help pedestrians use footpaths without any hassle. With the installation of new designer transformers on spun poles, the transformer location gets a new look and a lot of public space will be saved,” an official said.

The work of the installation of new transformers will be taken up along with the maintenance of the old transformers. Bescom said in a statement that it had carried out the maintenance of 4,802 transformers in Bengaluru and nearby districts till May 11. The transformer maintenance campaign was flagged off by Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar on May 5.