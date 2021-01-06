Bengaluru: 2 killed after bike crashes into JCB while attempting wheelies

According to the police, the incident took place on Doddaballapura-Yelahanka Road on Tuesday evening. (Representational)

Two youngsters died in an accident after they crashed into a JCB from behind while allegedly trying to perform wheelies on a busy road in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the incident took place on Doddaballapura-Yelahanka Road on Tuesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Syed Idayath (20), who worked as a car mechanic, and Arbaz (22), who owned a welding shop. Both are residents of Triveni Road, Yeshwantpur.

“The incident took place near Country Club, Marasandra at around 4.30 pm. Arbaz was riding his modified Yamaha RX-100 bike and Idayath was his pillion. The bike lost control while the rider tried to do a wheelie and crashed into the rear side of a JCB which was moving towards Yelahanka,” an officer from Doddaballapura Rural police station said, adding both succumbed to severe head injuries on the spot.

Drag racing and bike wheelieing have been on the rise in Bengaluru. In an attempt to curb the menace, the city police had begun making offenders sign bonds of huge sums since October 2020. Bonds up to Rs 2 lakh were signed in some cases.

In one such instance, In June 2020, three youngsters, including two minors, had died in a road accident, allegedly while performing stunts with their two-wheelers in Bengaluru.

Earlier last year, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said culprits will be made to sign bonds made under the legal provisions of CrPC, “in order to ensure not to breach public peace.” He added, “If they default, they would be imprisoned and the said amount will be forfeited. Action would also be initiated against garage owners, mechanics who alter the vehicles.”