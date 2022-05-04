Bengaluru: 2 juveniles among nine held for kidnapping, killing man

The Bengaluru Police have arrested nine persons, including two juveniles, who allegedly kidnapped a 33-year-old man on Saturday and subsequently murdered him. The police suspect that one of the prime accused was in relationship with the deceased’s wife which reportedly led to the murder.

The arrested were identified as Nadeem Pasha, Mohammed Shafi, Shabbir Hussain, Hannan Pasha, Mohammed Mubarak, Thabrez Pasha and Tanveer Pasha. The deceased was identified as Joheb Abrar, a resident of Chandra Layout, who works as a metal fabricator.

According to police sources, Nadeem Pasha was in a relationship with Shabreen Khannum, Abrar’s wife. Her mother-in-law, who noticed the relationship, started to fight with Shabreen over the issue. Shabreen moved out of the house and was residing at her mother’s place. Furious over it, Nadeem on Saturday night kidnapped Abrar from his residence in a car and assaulted him.

For nearly four hours the accused kept him locked inside the luggage carrier and took the car around Bengaluru. Abrar, who was suffering from asthma, died due to breathlessness. By morning, when the accused opened the carrier, they found that Abrar had died. In the wee hours of Sunday, the accused abandoned Abrar’s body near a gym on the 10th Main Road of Gangondanahalli before fleeing from the spot.

Abrar’s mother Fareeda Sultana, a resident of Minaz Nagar, filed a complaint and suspected Nadeem’s role in the murder. The police officials managed to arrest Nadeem and the others by Monday. “We have taken Shabreen Khannum in custody too and are questioning her to establish her role in the murder,” said a police officer.