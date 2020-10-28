Bengaluru: 19-year-old man arrested for sexual assault

Police said investigations have revealed that the accused is a habitual offender and has been involved in various crimes, including mobile and vehicle thefts cases.

The Bengaluru city police Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 40-year-old woman. The incident was caught on camera.

According to police the accused was arrested by the JC Nagar police within 24 hours of registration of the complaint. An officer at the police station said, “The accused stays near the victim’s house. He assaulted her when she was plucking flowers on Tuesday morning. When the woman raised the alarm, the accused ran away from the spot.”

After the incident, the victim registered a police complaint following which the police collected footage from the CCTV installed in the area and arrested individual.

Police said investigations have revealed that the accused is a habitual offender and has been involved in various crimes, including mobile and vehicle thefts cases.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.