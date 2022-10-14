Bengaluru: 19-seater aircraft SARAS Mk II at critical design stage

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), which has undertaken the design, development and certification of the SARAS Mk II, said Friday that the 19-seater aircraft was at the critical design stage.

An open-air engine test bed, an aircraft environmental systems ground test and a high-fidelity, real-time flight simulator were

recently commissioned to test the various subsystems of the aircraft, the laboratory added.

Dr Abhay A Pashilkar, CSIR-NAL director, said, “The aircraft will be powered by two Pratt & Whitney PT6A-67A turboprop engines with composite propellers in the tractor configuration. The Saras-Mk II is a high-wing, twin turboprop, multi-role aircraft with passenger or troop transport, VIP transport, training and cargo shipment as primary roles. The aircraft will be initially certified by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification for the military role and later by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the civil role.”

High fidelity real-time flight simulator of the Saras MK II aircraft. (Express Photo) High fidelity real-time flight simulator of the Saras MK II aircraft. (Express Photo)

The open-air engine test bed has been designed, developed and established at the laboratory’s propulsion division on its Belur campus. “The test facility is equipped with all the critical line-replaceable units and subsystems such as the air-cooled oil cooling system, fuel supply system, engine control, starter generator, electrical systems required for engine ground run. During the ground run, the performance of all the subsystems is critically monitored,” Pashilkar explained.

Open air engine test bed for Saras MK II aircraft. (Express Photo) Open air engine test bed for Saras MK II aircraft. (Express Photo)

According to Pashilkar, the aircraft environmental systems ground test facility set up to test the complete environmental control system (ECS), the pneumatic deice system, the life support system and the cabin pressure control system for the SARAS-Mk II aircraft is unique. “This is one of its kind which has the capability to check the performance of the ECS at various engine-bleed conditions at the ground level. It has a full-scale mock-up of the cabin and cockpit with all interiors, air distribution systems exactly as in the aircraft. Earlier, this kind of testing had to be done on aircraft. It was not only time-consuming, but also very expensive. With this kind of facility, both the cost and the time frame will substantially come down,” he said.

The high-fidelity real-time flight simulator is meant for piloted evaluations of aircraft dynamics and testing malfunctions. “The facility can simulate all possible avionics parameters and check the functionality, reachability, vision clearance etc of all the instrument panels. The visual database is available for Bangalore, Mumbai, Lengpui, Kullu, Leh, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Pakyong and Kargil airports,” he added.