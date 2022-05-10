Bengaluru: 18-year-old boy runs away, ‘buried alive’ accidentally on sand truck

The body of an 18-year-old boy, who had gone missing, was found from a sand-laden lorry at Marathahalli in Bengaluru on Monday. The police suspect that he was buried alive accidentally even though he had left home leaving behind a death note.

The deceased has been identified as Somnath, a resident of Hoskote town on the outskirts of the city. He was a second-year pre-university college (12th standard) student at the Samruddhi college. He had been missing from his house since midnight of May 3 and his family found a death note while searching for him, said the police.

On Sunday, the police were informed that a truck driver found a dead body tumbling out while unloading sand from his vehicle at a construction site near Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at Marathahalli around 3 pm.

The police said that upon checking the pockets of the body, they found a mask which carried the name of a plywood dealer, Ravi Kumar, and his phone number. The police contacted Kumar and he informed them his sub-dealer Ramesh Kumar’s son was missing, they said. The police shared the photo of the body with him to confirm it was Somnath who had died, they added.

The police said that initially they were puzzled as to how the Hoskote youth’s body reached Marathahalli which is around 21 km away. When the police verified several CCTV footage, they traced Somanath roaming near Gunjur and they suspect that he might have entered the truck from there. The truck had gone to a crusher located near Bagalur in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu and was returning to the city with sand. Somanath might have been buried alive accidentally when the truck was loaded with the sand, said the police as postmortem reports suggested that he died because of sand particles entering his lungs.

The police said that a preliminary probe revealed that Somanath was allegedly bullied by a few of his college mates and that might have been the reason for him leaving his house.