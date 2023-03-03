In Bengaluru, 14-year-old spends 2 days with mother’s body thinking she was asleep

A 14-year-old boy in Bengaluru spent two days in his house without realising that his bed-ridden mother was dead, police said, adding that the woman had suffered a stroke earlier and the teenager did not disturb her thinking that she was asleep.

Police identified the deceased as Annamma,40, a resident of Ganganagar in Bengaluru. She worked as a labourer earlier and was married to Ilangovan who passed away eight months ago due to kidney failure. After Annamma suffered a stroke, she was unable to speak properly and Ilangovan’s friends and neighbours helped the family by providing them with food.

A police officer from RT Nagar station said, “Annamma is thought to have died on February 26, but the boy did not realise it. He went out to play with friends and came home at night to sleep. He used to eat food at a friend’s place as they knew that his mother was unwell.”

On February 28, the boy approached his father’s friend and said that his mother was not responding to him. Sensing that something was amiss, the person visited the house and realised that she has passed away, the officer added.

RT Nagar police suspect the woman died due to low sugar and blood levels, but they are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause. The boy is currently living with a relative.

Speaking to media persons, Usha, a neighbour, said the family lived in the area for many years. “We did get a foul smell from the house, but we thought some rat might have died. But only after their family friend visited the house, did we come to know that Annamma was dead. She was very active but after she suffered a stroke, we barely visited her and she was also unable to move,” Usha added.