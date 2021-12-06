Bengaluru: 13-year-old girl falls to death from 12th-floor flat

A 13-year-old girl died after she fell from the balcony of her 12th-floor flat in an apartment complex at Hulimavu in Bengaluru on Saturday night.

The deceased is identified as Vaishnavi, daughter of Veerendra Kumar and Suman who lived in the flat at Venugopal Nagar. The incident took place around 10.30 pm when Vaishnavi, a ninth standard student, was playing on the balcony after finishing her dinner, said the police.

Hearing the loud sound as she fell, the security personnel and other residents rushed to the spot. The police shifted the body to a hospital and handed it over to the family after postmortem. “We do not know whether she died by suicide or accidentally fell from the balcony. The investigations are underway. When the incident took place, the parents were sitting in the living room,” said the police who have registered a case of unnatural death.

Veerendra Kumar, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh, worked as a civil contractor and has been living in Bengaluru for 20 years, said the Hulimavu police.