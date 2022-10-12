Bengaluru: 12 minors among 18 booked for carrying swords at Eid Milad celebration

The Bengaluru City Police on Tuesday apprehended 12 minors and arrested six others for wielding swords during an Eid Milad celebration held under the jurisdiction of the Siddapura police station on Sunday. The police registered a suo moto case after a video of the celebration went viral on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South) P Krishnakanth said that 24 people were seen at the event where swords and machetes were brandished. All those who were arrested have been booked under the Arms Act and the police are on the lookout for the remaining accused, he added.

The arrests, however, were criticised by some people on social media who questioned why the police did not arrest right-wing activists who took out a procession with swords in different parts of the state during the recent Navratri celebrations. Critics pointed out that the police had not registered any cases in Durga Daud processions organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad during Dasara where swords were brandished. Processions were held in Belagavi, Udupi and other parts of the state.

DCP Krishnakanth, however, denied allegations that the police were selective in their action. Citing an incident where swords were displayed during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession, he said that the accused in that case too were booked under provisions of the Arms Act.