Bengaluru: 12 HAL employees test positive for Covid-19, one dies

12 employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru tested positive and one died due to coronavirus Wednesday.

According to HAL spokesperson, the 12 employees tested positive between June 1 and July 7. “Twelve HAL employees have tested positive, one employee died due to underlying conditions but tested positive for COVID-19 upon his death,” HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar said.

“HAL is taking all steps to ensure all protocols related to COVID 19 are followed as per updated MHA guidelines. HAL hospital is well equipped with beds reserved for patients showing COVID symptoms,” he added.

Speaking about the precautionary measures taken at the HAL, Gopal Sutar said, “at work places, measures are taken to ensure social distancing, compulsory wearing of masks, complete and frequent sanitisation of entire working areas, temperature monitoring of everyone who enters.”

HAL in Bengaluru had reopened on April 28 after it was shut down on March 22 on nationwide lockdown.

The police officials from the HAL police station have also tested positive on Tuesday. An inspector, a sub-inspector, four head constables, a woman head constable, and seven others tested positive.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health officials are sanitising police stations and surrounding areas.

