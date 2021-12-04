Bengaluru: 10 untraceable South African nationals tracked, isolated

The 10 travellers from South Africa, who went untraceable after they reached Bengaluru, were tracked by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Friday and Saturday and subsequently isolated.

BBMP special commissioner (health) K V Thrilok Chandra told The Indian Express, “All of them have been subjected to RT-PCR testing and we are awaiting their results. Samples of only those who test positive will be sent for genome sequencing.”

He added, “While some of them were traced Friday night, the rest were tracked Saturday. They arrived in Bengaluru in the first and second week of November before Omicron was identified. They had not come in contact with the two persons who were detected with the new variant of Covid-19.”

Friday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar lamented that the 10 travellers had switched off their phones.

According to a health department official, the missing travellers were spread across Jayanagar, BTM Layout and Mahadevapura.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Saturday in a tweet said, “As per internal travel guidelines, two per cent passengers coming from countries that are not in the ‘at-risk’ list shall undergo random testing at the airport upon arrival. The cost of random testing of such passengers will be borne by BIAL.”

The state health department Saturday said 397 Covid cases were reported Saturday with Bengaluru recording 207 cases. Presently, there are 7,012 active Covid cases in Karnataka of which, 5,096 are in Bengaluru.