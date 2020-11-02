Bengaluru: 10 held for buying drugs on dark web, narcotics worth Rs 90 lakh seized

The drugs seized by Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police.

In a special drive by Bengaluru Central Crime Branch(CCB) police against drugs purchased through the dark net using bitcoins, eight cases have been registered and Rs 90 lakh worth drugs seized, City police commissioner Kamal Pant said on Monday.

According to police, in the past one week, raids were conducted at eight places in the city and ten drug peddlers arrested, including a Nigerian national. “Using darknet websites like Empire Market, Silk route, Drug Board and other banned websites, the accused were importing various kinds of drugs, including sedatives. by paying through Bitcoin,” Kamal Pant said in a press meet.

Police said that after investigation, they found the accused were getting parcels in the form of gift packs delivered from abroad, including through India Post. “The CCB police along with Bengaluru Customs officials arrested the accused in a joint operation,” Pant added.

The accused were supplying the drugs to college students and others. The arrested have been identified as Sarthak Arya (31), a resident of HSR layout, Nitin (24), a resident of Vijayanagar, Karthik Gowda (24), a resident of JP Nagar, Ruman Humzamina (25), a resident of Halasuru, Mohammed Tuzari (25), a resident of HBR Layout, Amal Byju (20) a native of Changanassery in Kerala, Phoenix D’souza (24) native of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Shon Shazi, a resident of Marathahalli, Palaguda Venkata Varun (33), a resident of Indiranagar and Sanni O Innocenta (26) a Nigerian national residing in Benniganahalli in Bengaluru.

The raids in the past week were conducted in HSR Layout, Vijayanagar, Mahalakshmipuram, Halasuru, KG Halli, Indiranagar, HAL and Ramamurthy Nagar.

Crime Branch Police have seized 660 LSD papers, 386 MDMA, 180 ecstasy tablets, 12 grams of MDMA crystal, 10 grams cocaine and 12 mobile phones, three laptops, two two-wheelers and postal covers from the accused.

CCB police said they have registered eight separate cases at eight police stations in the city, and the accused have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

