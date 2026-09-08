‘Dear DK, Flyovers Yaake?: Bengalureans up in arms against elevated corridors

Bengaluru residents have launched an online campaign against 11 proposed elevated corridors, to be built at a cost of more than Rs 13,000 crore, arguing that these flyovers will create more problems than they solve.

The online signature campaign—titled Dear DK, Flyovers Yaake? (dear DK, why flyovers?)—carried a message for Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar: “We love your swag, the guarantee schemes, and your vision for Brand Bengaluru. But building more flyovers inside Bengaluru city is wrong. The upcoming ‘Elevated Corridors’ flyover project will not fix traffic; it will ruin our city. You must stop it.”

The campaigners argue that the alignment of these flyovers is flawed and that they will not ease traffic congestion. “Several experts have opposed the flyovers, yet the government has ignored them and is planning to go ahead with construction. These flyovers cut through the city, most notably through Indiranagar 100 Feet Road, where white-topping was completed just one year ago after much delay by the same government. Flyover construction will require digging up the new road again. The flyovers will create more problems than they solve,” the message on the campaign website read.