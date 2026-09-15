4 of a family die as refrigerator explodes at Karnataka home

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Four members of a family were killed and two others were injured after a refrigerator in the house reportedly exploded in Karnataka’s Belagavi Monday night.
Bharati Damone, 50; Sharada Damone, 45; Ganga Damone, 25; and Priya Damone, 24, were killed on the spot. Gajanan Damone, 65, and Roshan Damone, 21, suffered serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Sharada was Gajanan’s wife and Bharati Damone his sister. Priya and Ganga were Gajanan and Sharada’s daughters, and Roshan is their son.
According to the Belagavi police, the Damone family planned to observe Ganesha Chaturthi and kept the idol at their house in Chavat Galli near the Central Bus Stand. They went to sleep after dinner and, as usual, slept close to the refrigerator.
Residents heard a loud noise around 2.15 am, and when they rushed to the family’s shed, they found it on fire. While they managed to pull out Gajanan and Roshan, others were charred to death.
They have sustained 60 per cent burn injuries, according to the police.
The shed, which did not have concrete walls, was shattered by the blast, and most of the valuables were burnt.
“Prima facie, it is clear that the refrigerator exploded, but we are trying to ascertain how it exploded. We are probing whether a short circuit or another fire led to the explosion. The Ganesh idol was also decorated with some lights, and we suspect that there could be a short circuit,” a police officer said.
The police said they have registered a case and the investigation is underway.
Gajanan worked as a carpenter and others worked as house helps or in commercial establishments.
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