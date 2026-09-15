4 of a family die as refrigerator explodes at Karnataka home

While neighbours managed to pull out two members of the family, others were charred to death. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

Four members of a family were killed and two others were injured after a refrigerator in the house reportedly exploded in Karnataka’s Belagavi Monday night.

Bharati Damone, 50; Sharada Damone, 45; Ganga Damone, 25; and Priya Damone, 24, were killed on the spot. Gajanan Damone, 65, and Roshan Damone, 21, suffered serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Sharada was Gajanan’s wife and Bharati Damone his sister. Priya and Ganga were Gajanan and Sharada’s daughters, and Roshan is their son.

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According to the Belagavi police, the Damone family planned to observe Ganesha Chaturthi and kept the idol at their house in Chavat Galli near the Central Bus Stand. They went to sleep after dinner and, as usual, slept close to the refrigerator.