Belagavi police arrest key accused in alleged Rs 4,500 crore investment scam

A police officer said they suspect large-scale unauthorised deposits were mobilised over several years through associated firms and investment schemes that promised high monthly returns. (Representative Image)

The Belagavi police Friday arrested the prime accused in an alleged Rs 4,500-crore investment scam affecting thousands of depositors across north Karnataka.

The arrest followed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the prime accused, Shivanand Neelanavar, over illegal fund collection and cheating through an investment scheme that allegedly promised unusually high returns to depositors.

According to investigators, the case centres around Neelanavar’s firm Shivam Associates, which is suspected to have mobilised deposits from nearly 40,000 to 45,000 people without mandatory approvals from financial regulators or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The police suspect that the organisation functioned in a Ponzi-style manner, where returns to earlier investors may have been paid using funds collected from new depositors.