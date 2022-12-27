Not Belagavi, announce Mumbai as UT: Karnataka Law Minister reacts to Uddhav Thackeray’s demand

Hitting back at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for demanding to declare Belagavi as a union territory, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said Mumbai qualifies to be a Union Territory considering the cosmopolitan population and contributions of people of other states.

Thackeray Monday had demanded the central government to declare Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra as a Union Territory. He had further said Belagavi, Nippani and Karwar City should be announced as a union territory as the case is pending before the Supreme Court.

Before passing the resolution on the boundary row Tuesday, Madhuswamy said, “Around 20 per cent Kannada and Konkani speaking people reside in Mumbai. Mumbai was never a part of Maharashtra before its formation. Such being the case, Mumbai, not Belagavi, qualifies to become a union territory.”

He also hit back at the politicians of Maharashtra stating that they raise this issue whenever there are local body elections. Reacting to Thackeray’s demand he said, “Who are they to tell? The state’s borders fixed by the State Reorganisation Act are final and as far as Karnataka is concerned, there is no border dispute at all. It’s a closed chapter.”

Later, the council unanimously adopted a resolution reiterating that the state’s borders fixed as per the state reorganisation Act of 1956 are final and non-negotiable.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai objected to the resolution passed by the Maharashtra government and said that it was an irresponsible act and against the principles of the federal system. “Look at our resolution and theirs. We said we will not cede our land but they want to capture our land. This is the difference between both (the resolutions),” he said.

Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah also condemned Maharashtra’s move saying the resolution has no legal standing. “They have no right — legal or moral — to pass such a resolution. The recommendation of the Mahajan report is final on the border row,” he said.