Mob vandalises man’s house after he elopes with married woman in Belagavi

A mob of over 50 people ransacked and vandalised a house in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Sunday after a man eloped with a married woman, the police said on Tuesday while announcing three arrests in the case.

After Yallappa Naik from Bharamyanatti village eloped with Nagavva, the woman’s relatives and other villagers barged into his home and, according to the police complaint, ransacked it by removing the roof tiles and damaging the television, furniture, and other valuables.

Yallappa’s father Bheemappa, who filed the complaint, said the mob carried knives, swords, and sticks. “Those inside the house escaped the attack, though my wife was injured. They stole 25 sheep, gold and silver ornaments, and cash,” he told reporters.