Mob vandalises man’s house after he elopes with married woman in Belagavi

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A mob of over 50 people ransacked and vandalised a house in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Sunday after a man eloped with a married woman, the police said on Tuesday while announcing three arrests in the case.
After Yallappa Naik from Bharamyanatti village eloped with Nagavva, the woman’s relatives and other villagers barged into his home and, according to the police complaint, ransacked it by removing the roof tiles and damaging the television, furniture, and other valuables.
Yallappa’s father Bheemappa, who filed the complaint, said the mob carried knives, swords, and sticks. “Those inside the house escaped the attack, though my wife was injured. They stole 25 sheep, gold and silver ornaments, and cash,” he told reporters.
His complaint stated that the stolen ornaments and cash are worth Rs 3 lakh.
According to a police officer, Yallappa and Nagavva had known each other for many years. Nagavva married last year. “Their families learnt about the relationship only recently and warned Yallappa,” the officer said.
The police have yet to trace Yallappa and Nagavva, and neither family has filed any complaint in this regard.
A court has remanded the arrested accused—Nagaraja Naika, 33, Ravi Beejagatti, 40, and Eshwar Mucchandi, 22—to judicial custody.
The Marihal police arrested them on charges including attempted murder, rioting, and unlawful assembly.
Belagavi Police Commissioner Borase Bhushan Gulabrao said the allegations made in the complaint were being verified. “We have formed a special team to arrest the accused. We received a call to the 112 police emergency helpline, and by the time we reached, the mob had fled the spot,” he added.
While Gulabrao said the police responded immediately, Yallappa’s sister Bheemavva said they were late.
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