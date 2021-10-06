Belagavi man killed over ‘interfaith relationship’: Week on, no arrest

Eight days after the murder of a 24-year-old man, whose dismembered body was found on railway tracks in Karnataka’s Belagavi, the police are yet to make any arrest in the case and have remained tight-lipped over the investigation.

Arbaz Aftab Mullah’s body was found in a mutilated state on September 28. His mother Najeema Shaikh, 46, has alleged he was killed over an interfaith relationship, and named three accused — the father of Arbaz’s girlfriend, and two associated with a radical right-wing group.

Arbaz, a resident of Azam Nagar in Belagavi, was a civil engineering graduate who worked as a car dealer in Belagavi city. Belagavi District Superintendent of Police, Laxman Nimbargi, said investigations are progressing but no information can be revealed in the sensitive case.

A police officer said a lot of people have been questioned, and more than five are suspected to be involved in the murder.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Najeema’s mobile phone went missing from her house. A police officer said that a complaint has been taken up in this matter. “A lot of people are visiting the house to speak to Najeema and someone has stolen her mobile phone,” the police officer said.

The murder has caused communal tension in Belagavi, with police deployed in sensitive areas.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) had on Tuesday given a deadline to the police to make arrests in the case or they would launch protests from Friday. However, on Wednesday, the Belagavi SP called members of the AIMIM and held a meeting.

Sahidkhan Pathan, the AIMIM corporator who was part of the meeting, said, “The SP has requested more time to investigate and shared some details which have given us confidence. We have postponed our plans, but will definitely protest if the cops fail to arrest the killers.”