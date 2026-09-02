No jail, just trees: Karnataka man ordered to plant 50 saplings for drunken misconduct

The local court ordered the man to plant 25 trees at the court and 25 trees at the Sadalaga police station as community service. (AI-Generated Image)

A man in Karnataka’s Belagavi was recently ordered to plant 50 saplings and pay a Rs 1,000 fine after being found creating a nuisance while drunk.

On August 25, the local court ordered Anil Ningappa Pujari to plant 25 trees at the court and 25 trees at the Sadalaga police station as community service. The court also said he could get free legal aid, but he said he did not want to engage a counsel or avail any help.

On March 23, Sadalaga police head constable Madhusudan GS was on patrolling duty when he got a call from a woman, saying her husband was assaulting her and was creating a nuisance.