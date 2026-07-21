He thought CCTV was off: Belagavi jeweller’s Rs 60-lakh fake robbery plot busted in 4 days

Karnataka Police have arrested a 71-year-old jeweller who allegedly orchestrated a fake burglary at his Belagavi shop (Image generated using AI).

On July 17, Krishnanand Vishwanath Vernekar, 71, walked into a Belagavi city police station to report a burglary at his jewellery shop, alleging that ornaments worth lakhs of rupees had been stolen. However, just days later, the police found Vernekar had himself staged the crime.

The incident occurred in the commercial district of Belagavi city, and the police Tuesday confirmed Vernekar’s arrest.

According to his complaint, Vernekar closed his shop, VP Vernekar and Sons, around 8 pm on July 16 after completing the day’s business. He claimed that at 4.40 am, the following morning, a passerby called to inform him that his shop doors were wide open. Vernekar rushed to the scene before heading to the Khade Bazar police station around 5.30 am to file a complaint.