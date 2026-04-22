Belagavi horror: Woman set on fire by husband for wearing nighty instead of saree

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire following a dispute over her attire in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Krishnaji Parasharam Patil, a resident of Hattarwad village in Khanapur taluk and a daily wage worker, was arrested by the Nandgad police on April 20. He was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11 am on April 19 at a rented house in Durganagar in Nandgad village. The victim, Manjula, 27, a homemaker, had been married to the accused for eight years.