Belagavi horror: Woman set on fire by husband for wearing nighty instead of saree

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A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire following a dispute over her attire in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, the police said on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Krishnaji Parasharam Patil, a resident of Hattarwad village in Khanapur taluk and a daily wage worker, was arrested by the Nandgad police on April 20. He was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
According to the police, the incident took place around 11 am on April 19 at a rented house in Durganagar in Nandgad village. The victim, Manjula, 27, a homemaker, had been married to the accused for eight years.
The police said the couple had a history of domestic disputes, with the woman allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment since marriage. On the day of the incident, an argument broke out after the accused objected to her wearing a nightdress instead of a saree, said the police.
“The quarrel escalated, following which he allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire with the intention to kill,” a police officer said.
Manjula sustained nearly 80 per cent burn injuries and was initially rushed to a nearby hospital by locals who rescued her. She was later shifted to Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim for advanced treatment, where she remains in critical condition.
Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother at Nandgad police station, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder.
“Acting on the complaint, a team was formed to trace the accused. He was apprehended and has been remanded to judicial custody”, the officer added. The police said the accused was traced and arrested near a bus stand in Nandgad village.
During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime, the police said.
Senior officers, including the deputy superintendent of police, supervised the operation to trace and apprehend the accused. The police said efforts are ongoing to examine all aspects of the case.
Further investigations are underway.
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