Belagavi court sentences 12 people to 5 years in prison for stripping and parading Dalit woman

The Karnataka Government handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on December 16, 2023.

A local court in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Wednesday sentenced 12 people to five years rigorous imprisonment for stripping, parading, and assaulting a 42-year-old Dalit woman in 2023.

On Tuesday, the court convicted Basappa, 45; Raju, 52; Kempanna, 52; Parvathi, 37; Yellavva, 67; Lakkappa, 26; Gangavva, 62; Sangeetha, 35; Santosh, 21; Shobha, 49; Lakkavva, 42, and Shivappa, 53, all residents of the Hosa Vantamuri village in the Belagavi district.

The woman was stripped, paraded naked, tied to an electric pole, and publicly assaulted in Hosa Vantamuri village, 9 km from Belagavi, early on December 11, 2023, by several members of a family in the village after her son eloped with their daughter.

The woman’s 24-year-old son ran away with the 18-year-old woman, whose marriage to another man was arranged by her family, which was scheduled for December 11. Both families belong to the same tribal community; the woman’s family opposed their relationship because the man’s family was not “affluent” and his father was an “outsider”.