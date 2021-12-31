BEL to export 3D naval radar internationally, says official

Officials of the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) have said that international clients are on its roster for the export of L-Band 3D Air Surveillance Radar RAWL-03 manufactured by the defence public sector undertaking.

“This is a cost effective Long Range Air Surveillance Radar perfect for early detection and tracking of air and surface targets, thereby enabling engagement of fire control systems to neutralise the targets. We want to market this to foriegn countries as well and the talks are on. The RAWL-03 comes in both ship and land-based configurations. We have showcased this to the Indian Navy and the process of induction is on. In 2018 we co-developed the radar with Swedish aerospace and defence company Saab,” a senior official from the BEL said.

Though it is not revealed which countries have exhibited interest in the radar, the official stated that the international clients include France, Germany, the UK, Canada, Sweden and developing markets in Africa and South America.

The radar has an instrumentation range of 400 kilometers. “We can detect all sorts of air targets including missiles, helicopters and aircraft upto 400 kilometers. The radar provides three dimensional target data along with doppler data. The advantage of the 3D radar over 2D radar is its estimation of height of the target in addition to direction and range. We started working on this radar in 2015 and it took almost two years to realise its completion. It weighs around 4 tons and incorporates the latest Signal Processing techniques,” he added.

RAWL-03 antenna is compact and can be accommodated on wheeled vehicles and ships.

BEL has also developed surface surveillance radar for detection and tracking of Sea Surface and air targets.