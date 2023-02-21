BEL signs MoU with DRDO for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Tuesday announced that it has signed an MoU with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), a laboratory of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), for the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and ADA, wherein both parties will cooperate for the development, production and supply of Internal Weapon Bay Computer and other line replaceable units (LRU) for the fighter aircraft. BEL will also provide lifetime product support to the Indian Air Force (IAF) once the induction of the AMCA happens.

An LRU is a component in an aircraft which can be replaced quickly at an operating location. An example of LRU is the flight management system.

The DRDO has finished the design of the AMCA and will proceed to the next step of Critical Design Review (CDR). A CDR is a technical review to ensure that the system of an aircraft can proceed into fabrication, demonstration, and test and can meet performance requirements.

The internal weapons bay of the AMCA was also unveiled at the recently conducted Aero India show in Bengaluru. Internal weapons bay is a compartment in an aircraft to carry bombs.

The project cost of the AMCA is Rs 15,000 crore. The AMCA is a twin-engine fighter aircraft and the specifications are in line with the Fifth Generation aircraft technology with features like stealth, internal weapons, super cruise, serpentine air intake, etc. The aircraft has the capability to carry air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons.