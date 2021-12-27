BEL develops radar for border surveillance

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has manufactured a radar that can be used for surveillance at the border areas.

The indigenously built Advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array-Short Range (AESA-SR) radar is mounted on a tripod and has an automatic feature that can track upto 100 targets while searching for others.

An official from the BEL told The Indian Express that the radar is effective for detecting and tracking crawling men, a group of men, and also small, medium and large vehicles. “The advanced electro-optical system enables it to perform passive surveillance both at day and night. It is lightweight and portable and can be controlled and operated remotely through wired or wireless communication devices. Not only is it effective in a variety of harsh environments, but also provides accuracy, both in range and azimuth, allowing better performance when it comes to classification and identification of targets,” the official added.

One of the advantages is that it can be quickly deployed and can be integrated with other surveillance systems by networking.

The radar has a plan position indicator which shows the polar coordinate display of the area surrounding the radar platform and a B-scope which displays range of the target in Cartesian coordinates. The radar can detect a crawling man to upto 800 meters, a walking man within 2 km, light vehicle within 8 km and heavy vehicles within 10 km. The operating temperature range of the radar is between -20 degree Celsius and 55 degree Celsius.