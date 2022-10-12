scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Bengaluru-based BEL to showcase state-of-the-art products at Defexpo 2022

Under the Air Defence & Surveillance sector, the BEL will display Hexacopter, Tethered UAV, Robotic Surveillance and D4 Anti-drone Systems.

Weapon Locating Radar from BEL (Express photo)

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru Wednesday announced that it will showcase state-of-the-art products and systems spanning every domain of its business at the Defexpo 2022 to be held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from October 18-22.

“The products and systems to be on display during Defexpo 2022 have been clustered as Air Defence & Surveillance, C4I Systems, Artificial Intelligence-based Products, Non-Defence & Diversification Products, Radar Systems, Communication Systems, Airborne Products & Systems, Homeland Security and Cyber Security, Futuristic Technologies, Missile Systems, EO & Laser-based Products, Outdoor Display Products and Indian pavilion. In addition, the BEL will also showcase its R&D capabilities by launching/demonstrating some of its new products/technologies,” the BEL said.

Under the Air Defence & Surveillance sector, the BEL will display Hexacopter, Tethered UAV, Robotic Surveillance and D4 Anti-drone Systems. The display in the area of C4I Systems will include C4I technologies, Combat Management Systems and Navigational Consoles.

“The BEL will showcase its Radar Systems including Battle Field Short Range Active Electronically Scanned Array (BFSR-AESA) Radar, Air Defence Fire Control Radar, Mountain Fire Control Radar, Weapon Locating Radar, etc. The BEL’s display in the area of Communication Systems will include High Capacity Radio Relay, Manpack High-Frequency Software Defined Radio (SDR), Point to MultiPoint Radio, SDR Handheld Naval version, and a whole lot of other products,” the company added.

“Other futuristic technologies on display include Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast System, Position Indicator – G3I, Hand-Held Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (15 types within one enclosure), etc,” it said.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 07:15:26 pm
