BEL receives biggest avionics order ever from HAL for LCA Tejas Fighter Aircraft programme

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) received an order worth Rs. 2,400 crores from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the manufacture and supply of 20 types of airborne electronic systems to be fitted on Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A.

“The order spanning five years from 2023 to 2028 involves supply of critical avionic Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) related to Digital Flight Control Computers, Air Data Computers, Weapon Computers, LRUs related to Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Head Up Display. The LRUs have been indigenously designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO Labs, Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC) and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO),” BEL stated.

The officials at BEL state that this is the biggest ever order received by BEL for Avionic Systems and will go a long way in ensuring the Indian Air Force‘s Air superiority.

“The order for supply of Avionic Systems for 83 Tejas MK1A fighter aircraft will be executed by two Strategic Business Units (SBUs) of BEL: Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Bengaluru, and BEL-Panchkula, Haryana. All the systems will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready-to-board condition,” officials from BEL said.

The home-grown fighter is slated to be equipped with indigenous flight control computers, air data computers which would also be supplied by BEL under this contract. These systems have been designed and developed by various labs of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru.

Anandi Ramalingam, CMD, BEL, said: “We are pleased to receive this order from HAL for the prestigious LCA Tejas Fighter aircraft programme. It will give a big boost to the Government of India’s indigenisation drive. BEL is all geared up to supply the critical Avionics LRUs as per the delivery schedule. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with HAL for more such programmes.”

R Madhavan, CMD HAL, congratulated BEL for the order and said: “The LCA Tejas programme is an excellent example of the synergy between eminent Indian Defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO and BEL. The current order for the development and supply of 20 types of critical Avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot in the arm for the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Government of India.”