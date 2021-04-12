Beds at Bengaluru hospitals fill up as COVID-19 second wave sweeps city

People wait to receive the COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a government hospital in in Bengaluru (AP)

Amid the surge of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, beds in Covid care centres, government hospitals and private hospitals are filling up fast.

Bengaluru has 51,236 active cases until Sunday evening, though most of the asymptomatic patients have quarantined themselves in their houses according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) officials. As per the officials, only 872 of 3,474 government quota beds allocated in government and private hospitals are available.

The positivity rate in the city has touched 6.2%. According to BBMP, 26,262 persons were in home isolation as on Friday, 3,877 patients were admitted in private hospitals and 1,071 are in private Covid Care Centres.

A health worker in a protective suit collects the mouth swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru (AP) A health worker in a protective suit collects the mouth swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru (AP)

According to BBMP officials, the Government-run hospitals such as Victoria Hospital and Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals were full by Sunday morning.

The experts have opined that the second wave is likely to peak by May first week in the state. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar after meeting the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) said, “We must be vigilant till the end of May. If there is a surge in cases, our health infrastructure will be overburdened. Experts have asked us to be vigilant at borders and thoroughly test incoming travellers from high caseload states. TAC has been directed to come up with a report which will be submitted to the Chief Minister.”

The Health Minister also added that private hospitals have extended their support to the government. “We were among the first in the country to start tele-ICU and private hospitals have also utilised it. We need to further strengthen this system. Suggestions that impact economic activities will not be considered. However experts have suggested that we must curb large gatherings and crowds that spread infection,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gupta, BBMPChief Commissioner, said that the civic body is planning to open two or three covid care centres with 50 beds each in all the eight zones of the city. Now the Haj Bhavan and HAL Covid care centre are active in the city while the civic body will open a centre at National Games village in Koramangala which can accommodate 200 beds.

Bengaluru: Covid positive man dies while looking for bed

On Saturday morning, a 31-year-old man who had tested positive for the Coronavirus died reportedly when he was searching for an intensive care unit (ICU) bed in city hospitals. The patient, a resident of Padmanabhanagar, tested positive on April 9 and on Friday he developed acute hypoxia (oxygen deprivation) when the family started to search for hospitals where they had reached three hospitals since there were no ICU beds available leading to his death. BBMP has initiated a probe on this incident.

Karnataka Sunday reported 10,250 new COVID-19 cases and 40 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.65 lakh and the toll to 12,889, the Health department said. Out of the 10,250 fresh cases reported, 7,584 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The day also saw 2,638 patients getting discharged after recovery.