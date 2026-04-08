Know Your City: From elephant dung trains to Rs 8,000 mini cars, inside Bengaluru’s most passionate hobby club

For most people, cars, planes, and trains are simply modes of transport. For the members of Bengaluru’s Beantown Model Collectors Association, they are objects of high-precision obsession.

Founded in 2017 by three friends, the association has grown into a diverse community of 29 members, ranging from 18-year-old students to enthusiasts in their 60s. Their collection spans everything from cars and bikes to aircraft, ships, and architectural structures.

The hobby is defined by the “scale,” which dictates the model’s size and detail. “We collect models ranging from 1/64 scale to 1/12 scale; the latter can result in a car model nearly two feet long,” says association president Aditya Menon.