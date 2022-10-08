scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Not against corporates but monopolies: Rahul on Adani promising Rs 60,000 cr investment in Congress ruled Rajasthan

In an event Gehlot has praised industrialist Gautam Adani. Rahul Gandhi often highlights Adani to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi help only big businessmen.

Rajashtan CM Ashok Gehlot and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani during the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022, in Jaipur, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/file)

Bangalore/Jaipur: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday clarified that the Congress government in Rajasthan has not given any preferential treatment to the industrialist Gautam Adani and added he is not against corporates but monopolies.

The assertion from Rahul comes as the BJP mocked the Congress and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the latter praised Adani, the industrialist Gandhi often picks to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps only big businessmen, in an event.

Adani has committed an investment of Rs 60,000 crore to Rajasthan, which will go to polls next year.

“Mr Adani has committed Rs 60,000 crore to Rajasthan. No chief minister can refuse such an offer. In fact, it would not be correct for a chief minister to refuse such an offer. My contention is in the use of political power to help certain chosen businesses. My opposition is to two-three or four large businesses being helped politically to monopolize every single business in this country,” Rahul said in Turuvekere of Karnataka as quoted by newsagency PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup

Earlier in the day, Gehlot in Jaipur said be it Adani or Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, Rajasthan will welcome all as it requires employment and investment.

Calling the BJP mocking his praise for Adani “unfortunate”, Gehlot said, “I condemn this. Making this an issue will cost the BJP dearly.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh joined Rahul and Gehlot and tweeted, “Adani wants to invest approximately Rs 60,000 cr in Rajasthan. No CM will say don’t invest. There are NO special rules or policies for Adani by RJ Govt. Gehlot is very much against the cronyism of the Modi variety”.

Advertisement

Adani announced a whopping Rs 65,000 crore investment in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years – setting up a 10,000 MW solar power facility, expanding the cement plant, and upgrading the Jaipur International Airport.

More from Bangalore

(WITH PTI)

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 02:45:20 pm
Next Story

Max Verstappen takes the pole in Japan with season title in view

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement