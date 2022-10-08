Not against corporates but monopolies: Rahul on Adani promising Rs 60,000 cr investment in Congress ruled Rajasthan

Bangalore/Jaipur: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday clarified that the Congress government in Rajasthan has not given any preferential treatment to the industrialist Gautam Adani and added he is not against corporates but monopolies.

The assertion from Rahul comes as the BJP mocked the Congress and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the latter praised Adani, the industrialist Gandhi often picks to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps only big businessmen, in an event.

Adani has committed an investment of Rs 60,000 crore to Rajasthan, which will go to polls next year.

“Mr Adani has committed Rs 60,000 crore to Rajasthan. No chief minister can refuse such an offer. In fact, it would not be correct for a chief minister to refuse such an offer. My contention is in the use of political power to help certain chosen businesses. My opposition is to two-three or four large businesses being helped politically to monopolize every single business in this country,” Rahul said in Turuvekere of Karnataka as quoted by newsagency PTI.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot in Jaipur said be it Adani or Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, Rajasthan will welcome all as it requires employment and investment.

Calling the BJP mocking his praise for Adani “unfortunate”, Gehlot said, “I condemn this. Making this an issue will cost the BJP dearly.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh joined Rahul and Gehlot and tweeted, “Adani wants to invest approximately Rs 60,000 cr in Rajasthan. No CM will say don’t invest. There are NO special rules or policies for Adani by RJ Govt. Gehlot is very much against the cronyism of the Modi variety”.

Adani announced a whopping Rs 65,000 crore investment in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years – setting up a 10,000 MW solar power facility, expanding the cement plant, and upgrading the Jaipur International Airport.

(WITH PTI)