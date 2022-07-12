BCom graduate who stole high-end cars by watching YouTube videos arrested in Bengaluru

A BCom graduate who took lessons from a fellow prisoner in Andhra Pradesh and watched YouTube videos to steal cars was arrested by the Bengaluru police on Monday, officers said.

The police identified the accused as Arun Kumar (32), a native of Mulabagilu taluk in Karnataka’s Kolar district. He was previously arrested in a dacoity case. According to the police, Kumar was lodged at Madanapalli sub-jail in Andhra Pradesh where he got acquainted with a fellow inmate Rakesh who told him about an auto diagnostic tool that helps to break car locks.

After coming out on bail, Kumar watched videos on YouTube and purchased the tool, the police said. He then started stealing high-end cars at night in HSR Layout and other surrounding areas. A police officer said, “He used to break the windows of the cars, connect the device under the steering wheel and use the software to open the lock. Then he used to take those cars to either Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh and used fake Registration Certificate (RC) books to sell it at a lower price.

The HSR Layout police said 10 cars and a bike worth Rs 70 lakh have been recovered from him. After committing a series of crimes in Andhra Pradesh, he shifted base to Karnataka. Officers said they found that he spent the money in Goa casinos and to lead a lavish life.

The police have determined that he sold the stolen cars at a cheaper price at Thiruvannamalai, Chennai, Vellore, Namakkal, Nagapattinam and other places in Tamil Nadu.