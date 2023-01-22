scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

BBMP withdraws occupancy certificates for 2000 flats in apartment complex over fake NOC

The order said the building plan approval provided on June 4, 2013, and OCs provided on June 21, 2016, June 29, 2019, and January 24, 2020, has been cancelled

BBMP occupancy certificatesThe move came after one of the flat owners at Sobha city, Srinivas Rao Talla, approached BBMP for an inquiry. During its probe, the civic body found that the builder had obtained the building plan approval and OC from it by providing a fake no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department. (File)
Listen to this article
BBMP withdraws occupancy certificates for 2000 flats in apartment complex over fake NOC
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Saturday cancelled the Occupancy Certificate (OC) of around 2000 flats at Sobha City, an apartment complex, for allegedly producing forged documents to obtain building plans.

In an order, BBMP withdrew the OC of Sobha City, a project developed and sold by Sobha Ltd in Bengaluru’s Thanisandra Main Road where a two-bedroom flat costs around Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.30 crore.

The order said the building plan approval provided on June 4, 2013, and OCs provided on June 21, 2016, June 29, 2019, and January 24, 2020, has been cancelled.

The building plan approval and OCs mention, “In case of any false information, misrepresentation of facts, or pending court cases, the permission shall be deemed to be cancelled.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sunny Side Up: 80% kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikki ...
Sunny Side Up: 80% kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikki ...
More from Bangalore

The move came after one of the flat owners at Sobha city, Srinivas Rao Talla, approached BBMP for an inquiry. During its probe, the civic body found that the builder had obtained the building plan approval and OC from it by providing a fake no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 13:26 IST
Next Story

In pics: Folk and indie musicians take the stage at the Jaipur Literature Festival

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close