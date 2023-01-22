BBMP withdraws occupancy certificates for 2000 flats in apartment complex over fake NOC

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Saturday cancelled the Occupancy Certificate (OC) of around 2000 flats at Sobha City, an apartment complex, for allegedly producing forged documents to obtain building plans.

In an order, BBMP withdrew the OC of Sobha City, a project developed and sold by Sobha Ltd in Bengaluru’s Thanisandra Main Road where a two-bedroom flat costs around Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.30 crore.

The order said the building plan approval provided on June 4, 2013, and OCs provided on June 21, 2016, June 29, 2019, and January 24, 2020, has been cancelled.

The building plan approval and OCs mention, “In case of any false information, misrepresentation of facts, or pending court cases, the permission shall be deemed to be cancelled.”

The move came after one of the flat owners at Sobha city, Srinivas Rao Talla, approached BBMP for an inquiry. During its probe, the civic body found that the builder had obtained the building plan approval and OC from it by providing a fake no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department.