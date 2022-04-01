In a first, BBMP uploads Budget online without prior information

Drifting away from the traditional practice of presenting the Budget before the public, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the first time uploaded the Budget 2022-23 on its website late Thursday night without any prior announcement. Unlike every other time when BBMP used to explicitly state its focus areas, this time the Budget was loaded with receipts and expenditures.

The Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal has a total outlay of Rs 10,484.28 crore with a surplus of Rs 334.63 crore. While the revenue has been estimated at Rs 10,478.7 crore, the estimated expenditure is Rs 10,480.45 crore.

Under estimated receipts, 35 per cent (Rs 3,680.15 crore) has been set as tax revenue, 22 per cent (Rs 2,302.23 crore) non-tax revenue, four per cent (Rs 436.01 crore) Union government grants, 34 per cent (Rs 3,576.59 crore) state government grants and five per cent (Rs 489.3 crore) miscellaneous.

With regards to the expenditure, BBMP has allocated Rs 4,838.26 crore for public works, Rs 3,148 crore for operations and maintenance and Rs 1,234.72 crore for personal expenses.

BBMP officials said the Budget was uploaded just an hour before the end of the financial year 2021-22 due to Opposition by a section of city-based ministers over the allocation of funds. The Budget, which was earlier scheduled to be presented Wednesday, was put off at the last minute.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, directed BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta and special commissioner (Finance) Thulasi Maddineni to discuss the allocations following which a meeting was held Tuesday.