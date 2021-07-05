Bengaluru civic body launches app for tree census

The tree census that was to begin in 2019 by the civic body and forest department has been delayed, despite repeated raps from the High Court of Karnataka. (File photo)

The tree census in Bengaluru, hit by a pandemic, is finally out for the public to register. The Bengaluru civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and Karnataka Forest Department launched the application –– ‘Namma Bangalore Tree Census’.

The application will be available on Apple and android devices where the public can upload photos of the trees, GPS coordinates and other details in the application. Once these details are uploaded by citizens, the same will be verified by the forest officials.

BBMP deputy conservator of forests H C Ranganathaswamy said, “The application is developed in a unique way where the citizens can upload information easily, which include GPS readings, tree measurement, species and other details. The app has a feature that will allow citizens to input details of trees on their premises, which will later be verified by forest officials.”

The tree census that was to begin in 2019 by the civic body and forest department has been delayed, despite repeated raps from the High Court of Karnataka. On Saturday, the forest department and BBMP demonstrated the app before chief justice of Karnataka Abhay Shreeniwas Oka.

According to Ranganathaswamy, they have already counted 70,000 trees in the city. “We are hoping that the census will be done at a fast pace as the public will be involved in the process,” he added.

Along with BBMP and forest department, the app is developed with the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd.

The tree census is one of the major demands by city-based environmentalists to ascertain the biodiversity of Bengaluru. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Vijay Nishanth, tree expert said, “The move by the department is welcomed and the tree census data will be accountable. This will give a direction for Bengaluru’s future. For the last one decade, we have been requesting the authorities for a tree census.”

The last tree census in Bengaluru was conducted in 1987 where the city’s tree population was recorded at over 15 lakhs.