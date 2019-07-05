Bengaluru: BBMP to slap hefty fines to tackle trash, boost cleanliness

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will slap hefty fines reaching up to Rs 25,000 in some cases for various violations in a bid to boost the overall cleanliness of the city and to improve its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan survey.

While citizens will be fined for spitting and urinating in public spaces, non-segregation of garbage, illegal dumping and concrete waste will also attract heavy penalties from now on. Most fines start from Rs 200 for the first offence and can reach Rs 5,000 and even Rs 25,000 in some cases for second and third offences.

Fines will also be levied for burning waste and on plastic usage. “These will be incorporated in the new bye-laws passed by the BBMP soon,” Bengaluru mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun told Indianexpress.com

Mallikarjun said the BBMP aims to achieve 90 per cent door-to-door garbage collection by September and 100 per cent by December later this year.

According to BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, officials would also carry out regular raids to prevent the use of banned plastic.

However, BBMP officials were unaware of the date from which the revised fines would come into effect. “At present, we are procuring more spot-fining machines that will be given to marshals and other officers who will be working on the field,” the official said.

Revised fines for different violations:

Violation – Penalty for 1st Offence – Penalty for 2nd offence

Littering/spitting/urinating in public places – Rs 200 – Rs 1000

Non-segregation of waste by domestic occupier – Rs 200 – Rs 1000

Non-segregation of waste by bulk generator/commercial complex – Rs 1000 – Rs 5000

Failure to comply with public cleanliness directions – Rs 200 – Rs 1000

Irregular deposit of any solid waste – Rs 200 – Rs 1000

Dumping of building waste irregularly – Rs 5000 – Rs 25000

Allowing filth to flow to the streets – Rs 200 – Rs 1000