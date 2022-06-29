BBMP to expand schools, colleges to more zones; set to benefit over 10,000 students

In an effort to make schools and colleges more accessible to students in the new Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones demarcated after 2008, the civic agency has now announced the construction of 10 education institutions (nursery to PU) in about seven assembly constituencies in Bengaluru.

According to Umesh D S, assistant commissioner of education (BBMP), the construction of new educational institutions will take place in Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru South, K R Puram, R R Nagar, and Byatarayanapura where it is expected to benefit over 10,000 students.

“The project is being carried out at a cost of Rs 180 crore and we will complete it before the start of the next academic year. We found that students from Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, and Rajajinagar among others are walking or travelling long distances to government schools and BBMP schools which were earlier concentrated in only the east, west, and south zones of BBMP. The objective is to expand education to other BBMP zones and provide quality education,” said Umesh and added that the process for recruiting teachers will start soon.

According to BBMP data, admissions to educational institutions run by the civic body have increased this year to around 26,000 compared to last year’s 23,000. Moreover, the BBMP’s pre-university college in Uttarahalli, which was opened recently, has seen 200 admissions this year. “The dependency on BBMP schools and colleges is increasing every year. The admissions have increased to 26,000 this year and we thought it was necessary to implement more schools and colleges in the BBMP zones which lack access to education,” said Umesh.

Although the BBMP is making efforts to expand its educational footprint in more zones, the crumbling infrastructure and poor academic performance is still a cause of concern. Two BBMP schools in Murphy Town and K G Nagar have scored zero per cent results in the 2022 SSLC exam. As a result, guest teachers at these schools were terminated by the BBMP.

The civic agency is also undertaking maintenance work in 36 schools and colleges in the east, west, and south zones where water leakage, electricity, and ceiling work, are a problem.