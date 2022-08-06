scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Under fire for selling sub-standard flags, BBMP asks citizens to exchange them with new ones

BBMP had ordered 10 lakh national flags to sell them to the citizens of Bengaluru at Rs 22 each so that people could hoist them at their homes between August 13 and 15.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 6, 2022 1:50:20 pm
After drawing flak for selling sub-standard flags, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Saturday requested the citizens to get their flags exchanged with new ones.

After drawing flak for selling sub-standard flags, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Saturday requested the citizens to get their flags exchanged with new ones.

BBMP had ordered 10 lakh national flags to sell them to the citizens of Bengaluru at Rs 22 each so that people could hoist them at their homes between August 13 and 15 as a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative to mark the 75th year of independence.

However, it was found that the flags that were distributed were of sub-standard quality and also violated the Flag Code of India 2002.

Veeresh Bellur of Right To Information Study Centre, who drew the attention of the authorities, said, “Some of the cloth material used were of sub-standard quality, the size of the flags were not even and the Ashoka Chakra was not properly placed in the middle. Hoisting these flags amounts to violation of the National Flag Code, 2002.”

BBMP Friday admitted that there was a mistake on their part. BBMP special commissioner (administration) Rangappa said, “We have directed the officials to not to sell the defective flags and have asked the people who have already bought them to take new ones from the BBMP offices. While taking the new flags, citizens should ensure they are appropriate.”

Rangappa also said that they will initiate action against those who supplied the faulty flags.

