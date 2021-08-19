BBMP chief orders strict Covid measures in Bengaluru market areas for festival season

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta has issued instructions to zonal joint commissioners and health officers to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed at markets in the city during the festival season.

BBMP health officers have been directed to raise awareness regarding Covid preventive measures amongst the public and vendors, a day before festivals and on the day of a festival.

“Wearing of masks is the most important Covid prevention measure. A fine of Rs 250 per person will be imposed on the public and merchants not wearing the masks at major market areas in BBMP limits,” the BBMP commissioner has stated.

Marshals, senior and junior health inspectors must ensure social distance is maintained in all markets in BBMP limits, the civic agency has stated.

Owners of shops, restaurants and malls have to ensure that their staffers are wearing masks and have been administered at least the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Surprise visits to shops, restaurants, market areas and malls will be done to ensure Covid-19 preventive measures are being followed, the BBMP chief said.

BBMP officials will also ensure that commercial outlets are shut during the curfew hours at night.

Market areas under the municipal limits of the BBMP are seeing large crowds ahead of festivals this weekend including Varamahalaksmi Pooja, Muharram and Onam.

The markets are expected to thrive over the next few weeks when festivals like Srikrishna Janmashtami, Ganesha Chaturthi, and Durga Puja are celebrated in September and October.