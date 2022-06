Over the last few days, the executive chairperson of the biopharma company Biocon Ltd, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, put out two posts on social media platforms about the pathetic condition of the roads in and around Bengaluru following heavy rains.

On June 6, the Biocon chairperson had stated on social media that she was, "Frustrated n angry at the total lack of responsibly of our MLA, Panchayat n MP of Anekal Taluka n Huskur Gram Panchayat at the abominable condition of Huskur -.Sarjapur Road. Why does Govt build bus depot n quarters with no road to support it? Shame on all the local politicians," she had said.

Despite continuous protests by citizens and several pothole-related deaths in Bengaluru, many roads in the city are still in a hazardous condition. The BBMP has assured the Karnataka High Court that all roads will be repaired soon. The high court asked the BBMP on June 6 to finalise the contracts for repair of roads in the city at the earliest.

The Indian Express visited many of the damaged roads in Bengaluru, including the ones pointed out by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, for a photo feature on the condition of the roads.

This photo shows repair work has started at the NICE Road and Mysore Road junction.

BBMC at work to repair the road complained about by Kiran Mazumder Shaw.