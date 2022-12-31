scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

BBMP receives flak for felling trees

The BBMP forest cell gave permission to cut down 54 trees for the project with the aim to ease traffic congestion. The forest cell received around 50 objections from the public against the felling of trees.

Palace Grounds along Ballari Road

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) began axing trees for a road widening project next to Palace Grounds along Ballari Road on December 30.

Urban conservationist Vijay Nishanth said, “This tree cutting has really come as a surprise. Even though objections were sent to the BBMP against the axing of trees, it has started to cut down the trees. We will never forget this episode.”

“The BBMP received 50 objections against tree cutting. However, the exercise will add two additional lanes between Cauvery Junction and Mehkri Circle. This will decongest the traffic here,” a BBMP official said.

However, the civic body has not yet prepared the detailed project report (DPR) on the proposed decongestion of Ballari Road.

Last month, 10 trees on the banks of Hosakerehalli Lake in Rajarajeshwari Nagar were chopped. The BBMP forest cell had then said that its permission was not sought.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 20:46 IST
